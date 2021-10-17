Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 101.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $190,451,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,118,000 after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

