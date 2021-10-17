Toroso Investments LLC Invests $547,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.