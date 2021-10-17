Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.