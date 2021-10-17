Toroso Investments LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $874,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,473 shares of company stock valued at $36,129,836. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.16. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

