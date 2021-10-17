TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) vs. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Financial Analysis

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50 TotalEnergies 0 9 7 0 2.44

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.80%. TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and TotalEnergies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.68 $37.79 million ($0.16) -25.50 TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.97 -$7.24 billion $1.43 36.06

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TotalEnergies. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

W&T Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. W&T Offshore pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TotalEnergies pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W&T Offshore is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -17.55% N/A -0.85% TotalEnergies 4.10% 7.97% 3.24%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats TotalEnergies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.