TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 257,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,666. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $989.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.06%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

