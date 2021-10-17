Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.05. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

