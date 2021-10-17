TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

