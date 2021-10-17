Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.29.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

