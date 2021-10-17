Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).
Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,790.29.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
