Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 11,610 Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Lyra Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.