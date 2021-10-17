Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

