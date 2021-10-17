Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 673,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 477,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 451,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 483,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 408,243 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

