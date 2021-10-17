Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.56. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.