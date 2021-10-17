Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,162,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.65% of Trimble worth $340,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $81,188,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. 880,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,238. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

