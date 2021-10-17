Truist Initiates Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

