Truist Securities Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AGL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NYSE:AGL opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03. agilon health has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $244,380,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

