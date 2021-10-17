Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGVSF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

