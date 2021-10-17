Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$8.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 111.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.53.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

