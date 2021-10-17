Tudor Pickering Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.89.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

