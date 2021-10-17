TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TUIFY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

