Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 632.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $202,000. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 241,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 104,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $23.51 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

