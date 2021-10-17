Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

