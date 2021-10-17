Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in September

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

