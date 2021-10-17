Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.26. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.