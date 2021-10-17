Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Down 18.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares traded down 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.74 and last traded at C$15.33. 516,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 286,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.