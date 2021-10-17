Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Twin Disc stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.63. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.