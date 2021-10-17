Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Twin Disc stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.63. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

