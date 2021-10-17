UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.