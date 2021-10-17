UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 9,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,152,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

