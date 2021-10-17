Ulta Beauty, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $15.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $405.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.33. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 65.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

