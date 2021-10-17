Ultra (UOS) Trading 23.8% Higher This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $207.74 million and $9.89 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,921.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.04 or 0.01007917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00317237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00277209 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000962 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

