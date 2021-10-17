Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 149,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 29,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,145. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,113 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,687 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultralife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

