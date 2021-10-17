UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

