United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

