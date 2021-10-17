United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.