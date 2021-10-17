United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.11 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

