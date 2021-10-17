United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 159 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $105.49 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

