United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $552,001,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $157.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

