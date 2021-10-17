United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $206.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.36. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

