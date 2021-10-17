UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Senator Investment Group LP’s 10th Largest Position

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $120,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $428.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day moving average is $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

