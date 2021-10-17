Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768,370 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 2.64% of Unitil worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

UTL opened at $43.92 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

