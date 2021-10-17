Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121 in the last three months. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.