Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.