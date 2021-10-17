Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $638,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Macy’s by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 907,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

