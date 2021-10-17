Vanguard Group Inc. Has $627.25 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.00% of Littelfuse worth $627,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $280.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.40 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

