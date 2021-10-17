Vanguard Group Inc. Has $669.62 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $669,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

