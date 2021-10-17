Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,005,431 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $667,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT opened at $22.92 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.