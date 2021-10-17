Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 151,653 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,268,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.91% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $611,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

