Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VYMI stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 76,696 shares during the period.

