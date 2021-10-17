Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter.

