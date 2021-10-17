Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Up 52.0% in September

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTAQ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,642,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,052,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VTAQ stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.